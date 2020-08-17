Body recovered near Bluffer's Park Beach

After a day and a half of searching the area near Bluffer's Park Beach for a missing 23-year-old man, emergency crews have recovered a body.

Police have not released any information on who the victim is, but say next of kin has not yet been notified.

A 23-year-old man and his 30-year-old brother were in the water Saturday evening when they were swept away by the current.

The older brother's body washed ashore later that night, but the 23-year-old remains missing.