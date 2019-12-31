Bombardier to finally deliver the final new TTC streetcars

It seemed so far in the future, when the TTC initially announced that all of its new streetcars would be in Toronto, by the end of the decade.

Well, on that last day of the decade, Toronto has 202 of the total 204 streetcars that were ordered.

Bombardier said in a Tweet Tuesday that car number 203 will be ready to ship at some point this week and the final car 204, will be shipped next week.

All in all, Bombardier comes in just a week late of the promised deadline,which was rejigged last year.

Transit advocates say this still didn't meet the original deadline, which was supposed to be mid-2018.

The last of the CLRV vehicles from 1979 went into retirement on Sunday.

