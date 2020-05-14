Boy fighting for his life, following hit and run in Scarborough

"Call a lawyer. Call Police. Turn yourself in."

That's the advice from Toronto Police to the driver of a car that took off, after hitting two pedestrians and a pole on Eglinton near Kingston Road on Thursday morning.

It happened just before noon, and the boy is described as 10 or 11-years-old. He suffered life-threatening head injuries and has been rushed to hospital.

Police say a second person, in their 50's was also hit, but only suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle involved, a black, 4-door sedan, believed to have been made in North America, took off.

"We know the driver came into contact with a pole and has significant front end damage, so it's only a matter of time before they are found," says Constable David Hopkinson.

It's not clear if the boy and the adult were on the sidewalk, or attempting to cross the road, when the incident happened.