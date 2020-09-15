Brampton man wanted for murdering his wife 14 years ago arrested in Mexico

A suspect wanted in the murder of his wife in Brampton 14 years ago, has been extradited back to Canada and charged.

Henry Morales was wanted for the murder of his wife, 31-year-old Malena Morales, who was found murdered inside the family apartment in the Steeles Avenue and McMurchy avenue area of the city on July 13th, 2006.

The suspect fled Canada to Mexico.

The case was even profiled on America's Most Wanted TV show in 2009.

Peel Police confirmed in a release Tuesday night, that Morales was eventually located last year.

Following a ten-month long extradition process, Mexican authorities arrested Morales on the outstanding warrant and he was then subsequently handed off to Peel investigators in Mexico.

“This case is a shining example of the level of determination by our officers, in their relentless pursuit of justice and to secure closure for the family of Malena Morales. It also serves as a reminder that intimate partner violence is real threat for some members of our community” said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate between race or culture, and incidents like this terrible tragedy leave behind numerous victims in their wake. If you are a victim of domestic violence, or know someone who is, make the call. We can help”, added Milinovich.

The now 44-year-old Morales has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court room Wednesday.

anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Peel Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau or Crime Stoppers.



