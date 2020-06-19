Brampton mourns for teacher and children killed in Thursday car crash

With files from Ashley Legassic and Tiffany Hendsbee

A day after a horrific crash that took the lives of a mother and her three young daughters, residents have been visiting the scene to lay flowers and mourn.

37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo, a Grade 4 teacher at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School and her three children, six-year-old Clara, four-year-old Liliana and one-year-old Mila, were killed after a blue Infiniti crashed into their vehicle Thursday at Torbram and Countryside.

Residents have been visiting the scene throughout Friday, with one of her former students, Bavana Toney, expressing her shock.

"It's hard to even think about it, because I never thought it would happen, because she's so kind," she said.

Condolences have been pouring in following the crash, with a GoFundMe page continually increasing its target amount, now at over $127,000 of a $150,000 goal.

"Our deepest condolences go out to her husband, other members of the family, friends and colleagues. As a Catholic school community, we offer our prayers for the family and all those affected by this tragic event. The flag at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School has been lowered as a sign of mourning. Our Tragic Events Team is available to assist any student or staff member who may need support during this difficult time," the The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said in a statement. ve.

Sources tell the Toronto Sun the Infiniti passed a Peel Police cruiser, driving erratically and the officer turned on their lights to pull the car over but it sped away.

The report says the cruiser's lights were off but continued to follow the car, running a red light and crashing into the white van with the mother and her little girls inside, which eventually crashed into a utility pole.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into this case, with the 20-year-old driver of the Infinity had serious injuries.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown suggests this man never should have been driving.

"Even worse, this reckless 20-year-old driver had a prohibited license for multiple driving offenses. He had plates that didn't match his car. He only has a broken leg but his victims have had their lives stolen. This is criminal negligence causing death. He belongs in jail," Brown tweeted.

The OPP is also investigating an a disturbing video posted to social media, of a man speeding away from people in Caledon, claiming it's the same driver involved in the Brampton crash.

The OPP have not confirmed if it is the same man and the individual who posted the video said it happend back on June 16th.

The Sun also reports that police received a call about erratic driving 30 minutes before the crash.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also spoke of the tragedy.

"It's absolutely heart-wrenching," he said. "Justice will be served, our prayers are with you."