Brampton testing centre damaged by the wind

The wind didn't just knock down trees and leave people in the dark without power, it also affected the COVID-19 response in Brampton.

A testing centre in that city had to be closed temporarily, after the wind storm on Sunday, left it with damage.

In a statement, William Ostler Health System says, "Osler’s Brampton COVID-19 Testing Centre at South Fletcher’s Sportsplex is temporarily closed for repairs after the outdoor facility sustained some damage during a severe wind storm on Sunday, November 15. To ensure the health and safety of patients and staff, the Testing Centre is closed until repairs are completed.

All appointment scheduled at the Brampton COVID-19 Testing Centre for Monday, November 16 are cancelled. Patients are being contacted directly and appointments can be re-booked for another day.

The health and safety of our patients is our number one priority and we continually strive to ensure we are able to provide timely, quality care to all patients who require our services. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure has caused. We appreciate your patience as we work toward resuming normal operations as quickly as possible."

Officials say the repairs could take up to two days to complete.