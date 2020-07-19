BREAKING: A man has died following a Toronto industrial accident

An industrial accident at a home under construction downtown Toronto, has left one person dead.

The accident occurred at 375 Jones Avenue near Boultbee Avenue,south of the Danforth, just before 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

A male victim was found under debris, lodged in a small opening when Toronto Fire crews arrived.

Toronto police confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 that the male victim later died from his injuries.

"The neighbours were attempting to extridite this individual from the scene. Reports are that this individual has succumb to his injuries."

Initial reports suggested some kind of explosion had taken place.

But according to District Fire Chief Stephan Powell, a search the site didn't back up those reports.

"We have gonre through the property. There are no other injuries to report at this time. The Ministry of Labour has been notified."

The cause of the accident is not known.



