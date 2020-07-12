iHeartRadio

Body recovered from water at Scarborough Bluffs

A body has been pulled from the water at the Scarborough Bluffs.

Toronto Fire responded to a 9-1-1 call Sunday morning at 8:25 a.m. after a person who was swimming in the area, claim they saw a body in the water between Bluffer's Park trail and Bluffers Park road.

District Fire Chief Stefan Powell confirmed to NEWSTALK 1010 that they found a body.

"Our fire boat cofirmed the body in the water. Squad 232 recovered the body. EMS is on the scene. We're waiting basically for the coroner to show up at the foot of the Bluffs there."

Toronto Police confirm to NEWSTALK 1010 that the body has been retrieved, but the identity and details will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

 