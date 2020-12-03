BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: 1.824 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, but that's with an asterisk

Ontario is reporting 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 today, but that number includes three days of reporting from London-Middlesex. That adds 127 cases to the total today. The weekly average coming into today is 1,720.

Peel Region is leading the way when it comes to new cases, with 592, a one day high for that region. Two other hot spots, Toronto and York Region, are reporting 396 and 187 new cases.

Almost 53,000 tests have been completed though, which means the percent of tests coming back positive, according to the province, is at 4.4%. That's a little higher than the weekly average of 4.2%.

Sadly, there are 14 new deaths to report, with 11 of those coming in long term care. 13 of the 14 deaths are in people who are 60 and older.

The number of people in hospital continues to rise. It's up 10 to 666. The number of people in ICU is also up 12, to 195. The highest number of people in ICU in the first wave was 253, back on April 13th. Those needing a ventilator also increased by one to 107.

The number of active cases, or people currently infected with COVID-19, is up again to 14,795. That number has only decreased one in the last 10 days.