BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: 13 times more people infected with COVID-19 compared to three months ago

Ontario is reporting another new one day record of COVID-19 cases with 1,575 new infections reported. That marks the third straight day, and the fifth of the last six days, that we've set a new record. It's also well higher than the seven day average of 1,217 coming into today.

Nearly 39,600 tests were completed so, according to the province, the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4.3%, which is down slightly from yesterday, when it was 5.1%. Tuesday, it was 5.7%, the highest of the second wave of the pandemic.

Toronto had the most new cases with 472 new cases, Peel Region is reporting 448 new cases and York Region has 155 new infections. 68% of all cases in the province came in those three areas.

18 new deaths reported, the highest we've seen since June 20th. All of the deaths in people who are 60 and older, 16 in people who are 80 and older.

The number of active cases is the highest ever with 11,271 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province. Back on August 13th, it was just 891, which means the number of active cases is 13 times higher than it was just three months ago.

The number of people in hospital is at the highest level since June 13th, at 431. That's an increase of seven. The number of people in ICU is at 98, up 10 from yesterday. Those needing a ventilator is now at 62, an increase of five.

Remember, provincial officials said we'd only pass the 150 threshold of people in ICU, in a "worst case scenario". At 150 people in ICU, some elective surgeries could need to be cancelled.