BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: 16 new deaths related to COVID-19, with more than 900 cases reported

Ontario is reporting more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 987 new cases reported. That's higher than the seven-day average coming into today of 951. It also marks the fifth straight day we've had more than 900 cases.

It's in line with the predictions from provincial health officials who said we will be seeing between 800 and 1,200 new daily cases through November.

Toronto is reporting 319 new cases, Peel Region has 299, York Region is reporting 85 new infections while Durham Region is reporting 62 new cases. 62% of all new cases have come in two areas; Toronto and Peel.

The percent of tests coming back positive, according to the province is 3.7%, which is down a little from yesterday. A month ago, it was 1.3%.

16 new deaths have been reported, all coming in people who are in the 60+ age group. Breaking it down even further, 15 of the 16 deaths are in people who are 80 and older. Ontario is averaging nearly 11 deaths per day, over the last seven days.

The number of people in hospital is up by 10 to 367. In the first wave, we had more than 1,000 people in hospital. The number of people in ICU and on ventilators both remained steady compared to yesterday.

The number of active cases is up once again, with 8,321 people in the province currently infected with COVID-19. Back on September 4th, we had only 1,282 active cases in the province.