BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: 3,128 new cases of COVID-19 and record breaking numbers in hospital, ICU

The province is reporting 3,128 new cases of COVID-19 today, with record breaking hospitalization and ICU numbers.

1,347 people are in hospital including 352 in intensive care units.

778 of the new cases are in Toronto, 614 in Peel, 213 in York and 172 in Durham.

35,152 tests were completed. According to the province, the percent of tests that came back positive is 9.4.

51 more people have lost their lives to COVID-19. 22 of the deaths were people in long term care.

46 of the deaths were in people aged 60 and older. One was in the 20-39 age group.

The province says 7,607 more vaccine doses were administered. The total vaccine doses given so far is 50,030.