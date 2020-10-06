BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: A drop in the number of active cases of COVID-19

There's been a slight decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, with 548 new infections reported. For the second day in a row, it's below the seven-day average of 611. It's also the lowest one-day total in the last four days.

201 of the new cases came in Toronto, with 90 in Peel Region, 56 in York Region and 30 in Halton Region. As a matter of fact, including the GTA makes up 71% of all new cases today.

Seven new deaths have been reported, which is the highest we've seen in the province since July 15th, when we had nine. One is a person aged 60-79 and the other six are in people who are 80-years-old or older.

58% of the new cases are in people who are 40 or younger, while the percent of older people who are getting sick is down to 13%.

There's now 5,469 active cases in the province, which marks the first drop in that number since September 2nd.

The number of people in hospital is now up to 192, which is an increase of 16. While the number of people in ICU is down two to 41, and the number of people on ventilators remains at 26.