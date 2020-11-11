BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: A new record for COVID-19 cases in the province

Ontario is reporting 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, marking a new one-day high. The seven day average of new cases was at 1,154 coming into today. We've set a new record in four of the last five days.

For the first time since September 6th, Peel Region has more cases than Toronto. Peel Region is reporting 468 new cases, which is a one day high. Toronto has 384 new infections, which is down from yesterday. York Region is reporting 180 new cases today, a new one day high. Durham Region and Hamilton are also reporting new records with 63 and 62 new cases today.

36,700 tests have been completed, and the province says the percent of those tests coming back positive is at 5.1%, down a little compared to yesterday, when it was 5.7%. A month ago, the percent of tests coming back positive was 2.3%. Still, more than 34,000 people are waiting for their test results.

15 new deaths have been reported, which is the same number as yesterday. All of those deaths in the 60+ age group. 11 of the 15 are in people who are 80 and older.

The number of people in hospital is up slightly to 424, while the number of people in ICU is up six to 88. Those needing a ventilator rose by three to 57.

The number of people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province, is now up to 10,631. The highest level yet.

