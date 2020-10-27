BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Fewer cases but higher percent of people testing positive

Ontario is reporting 827 new cases of COVID-19 today in the province, which marks a slight drop compared to yesterday. It's also below the seven-day average for the second day in a row.

But, with only 23,900 tests completed, the percentage of people testing positive is up compared to yesterday. It's the fewest number of tests completed since September 9th. The daily goal for testing in the province, is 50,000.

63% of the new infections have come in Toronto and Peel, with Toronto reporting 335 new cases, and Peel reporting 169. York Region has 89 new infections, a slight drop from yesterday. Two areas under focus by the province, Durham Region has 44 new cases, and Halton Region is reporting 10 new infections. The numbers in the fourth provincial "hot spot", Ottawa, continue to drop, with 58 new cases today.

Four new deaths reported today, which pushes the provincial total to 3,103 through the pandemic, and all of the new deaths have come in the 60+ age group. That age category has accounted for 95% of the provincial deaths to date.

The number of active cases continues to rise, and is now at 7,418, the highest point through the pandemic. That means more people are getting sick compared to those getting better, and it also means there are more people currently infected, and could spread the virus.

The number of people in hospital is up over 300 in the province for the first time since June 20th, at 312. That's an increase of 17. But, the number of people in ICU was down slightly to 75, and the number of people on ventilators increased by one to 52.