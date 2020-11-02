BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Fewer new cases of COVID-19 but more positive test results

Ontario is reporting 948 new cases of COVID-19 in the province which is a little lower than the 977 reported yesterday. It's also higher than the seven-day average coming into today, of 905.

But, the percent of tests coming back positive jumped to 3.3% compared to 2.6% yesterday. A month ago, on October 1st, the percent of tests coming back positive was only 1.3%.

Toronto is still reporting the most new infections with 315 new cases, Peel Region is reporting 269 new cases and York Region has 81 new cases. Durham Region has 32 new cases and Halton is reporting 19 new cases. Toronto and Peel alone, make up 61% of the new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Still, 54% of the new cases come in people who are 40 and younger, while 15% of the new infections are in the most at-risk age group of 60+.

27,900 tests were completed yesterday, well below the provincial goal of 50,000 tests a day.

Seven new deaths reported, pushing the provincial total to 3,152. All seven of those new deaths have come in people who are 60 and older.

Once again, we're seeing more people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province than ever before, with nearly 8,100 active cases in Ontario.

The number of people in hospital is down 22, to 328. The number of people in ICU is up three from yesterday to 75 and there's currently 45 people on a ventilator in the province.