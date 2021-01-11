BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Fewer new cases than yesterday, but fewer tests as well

There were 3,338 cases of COVID-19 today but testing volumes were lower as well.

46,403 tests were completed, compared to more than 62,000 yesterday. The province says 7.7 percent came back positive.

There were 931 cases in Toronto, 531 in Peel and 241 in York.

There were 29 new deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the pandemic death toll in the province to 5,012.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has now pushed passed 1,500 for the first time. The number today is 1,563.

The number of people in ICUs is down by one to 387.

The number on ventilators is 268, compared to 266 yesterday.

Fewer vaccine doses were administered yesterday, at 8,859. The total administered so far is 122,105