BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases today as hospitalizations spike

Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 today, the first time we've been below 3,000 cases since January 3rd.

The Health Minister says today's total includes eight new cases of the more contagious UK variant, bringing the total in Ontario to 14.

Hospitalizations spiked today to 1,701, up from 1,563 yesterday. The number of people in intensive care was down by two to 385. The number on ventilators was down by six to 263.

837 of the new cases are in Toronto, 545 are in Peel and 249 are in York Region.

There were 44,802 tests completed. According to the province, 7.8 percent came back positive.

41 more families are dealing with the death of a loved one because of COVID-19.

23 of the deaths came in long term care. 40 of the deaths were in people 60 and older. One person died in the 40-59 age group.

11,448 vaccine doses were given yesterday, for a total of 133,553