BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: More cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, but more tests completed as well

Ontario is reporting 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today which is an increase compared to yesterday. It's above the seven day average for the first time in four days.

Peel Region leads the way with 400 new cases, which is the most in the province. Toronto has 393 new infections and York Region is reporting 168 new cases.

Nearly 48,200 tests were completed though, which means the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.6% today, according to the province. That's a little lower than the seven day average.

Eight new deaths to report today, marking the first time since November 2nd, we've seen an increase in the number of deaths in the single digits. Four of those in long term care and seven of the eight in people who are 80 and older. The other one is in the 60-79 age group.

The number of active cases dropped for the third straight day, meaning there are more recoveries compared to new cases. There's now 12,623 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.

The number of people in hospital is down eight to 518. The number of people in ICU with COVID-19 also dropped a little to 142, but those needing a ventilator is up four to 92