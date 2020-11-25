BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: More than 30 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, slightly lower than the seven day average coming into today. It's higher than yesterday, but health officials have admitted to under-reporting Tuesday's totals, after over-reporting on Monday.



According to our math, 36 people died from COVID-19 in the province, adding to the total which is now up to 3,441. 22 of those deaths have come in long term care settings, with 26 of them in people who are 60 and older.



Nearly 73% of all new cases have come in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region. Other areas seeing increases include Hamilton, Windsor and Waterloo.



The number of people in hospital is down 11, to 523, and the number of people in ICU remains the same at 159. Those needing a ventilator increased by 15 to 106.



However, there are fewer active cases of COVID-19 with more than 12,700 people still currently infected. When that number starts to drop, it's an indication we may be flattening the curve, or possibly even turning the corner.