BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Nearly 30% of the new cases of COVID-19 are in people who are 60+

Ontario is reporting 851 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, which is a decrease from yesterday, but it's also below the seven day average of 857.

Toronto is reporting 281 new cases, while Peel Region has 215 new infections. York Region is down to 90 new cases. Two areas who were put on notice by the premier on Friday, Halton and Durham, are reporting 27 and 23 new cases respectively. Also notable, Hamilton is reporting a spike of 41 new infections.

By our math, the percentage of people testing positive is at 2.9%, which is considerably higher than where we were a month ago at 0.9%.

29% of the new cases have come in people who are 60, which is the most at-risk age group. A month ago, just 13% of the new cases came in people 60+. Compare that to 54% of the new cases coming in people who are 40 and younger.

Six new deaths to report, with one coming in the 20-39-year old age group. We don't know if they had underlying health issues, but that age group now makes up only 12 of the nearly 3,100 deaths in the province.

The number of people in hospital is now at the highest point since June 20th, with 295 admitted. That's an increase of 17, compared to yesterday. The number people in ICU is down one to 78, and the number of people on ventilators is down three to 51.

Health Officials say hospitals start to struggle to perform non-emergency surgeries, when those in ICU hits 150.