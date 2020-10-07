BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: New cases of COVID-19 under 600 for the third time in four days

Ontario has recorded a slight increase of new cases of COVID-19, with 583 new cases reported. But that is still lower than the seven-day average, and it's the third time in four days that we've been under 600 new cases.

Toronto is reporting the third straight day of drops, with 173 new cases today. York Region has 75 new cases, Peel Region is reporting 70 new infections. 59% of the new cases came in the GTA, but Ottawa is reporting a spike of 121 new cases.

One new death reported, which pushes the provincial death total to 2,988. That one new death came in someone in the 80+ age category.

60% of the new cases are in people who are 40 and younger, while 16% come in the most at-risk category of 60+.

Some good news is that the number of active cases has dropped by 125, marking the second day of decreases. Previous to that, the number of active cases had steadily gone up since September 2nd. There's now 5,344 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.

More than 43,000 tests were completed yesterday, with the number of people waiting for a result at around 55,000. The percent of people testing positive is holding steady at 1.3%.

The number of people in hospital is up by three to 195, while the number of people in ICU and those on ventilators both rose by 2, to 43 and 28.