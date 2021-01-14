BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: New COVID-19 cases and testing up

Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of COVID-19 today with nearly 72,000 tests completed.

The province says 5.1 percent of tests came back positive.

Toronto is reporting 968 new cases, with 572 in Peel and 357 in York Region.

62 more families have lost a loved one to COVID-19. 29 of the deaths were in long-term care. 59 of the deaths were in someone aged 60 or older. There were three deaths in the 40-59 age group.

The number of people in hospital is down slightly compared to yesterday at 1,657. The number in intensive care grew by three to 388. Number of people on ventilators is 280 compared to 276 yesterday.

There were 3,593 resolved cases meaning the number of active cases is down for the third straight day. There's now 29,307 people currently infected with COVID-19.

14,237 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, for a total of 159,021.