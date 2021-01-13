BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: New COVID-19 cases below 3,000 for the second straight day

Ontario is reporting 2,961 new cases of COVID-19 today, the second day in a row new cases have been below 3,000.

It's also well below the seven day average coming into today, of 3,523.

Toronto is reporting 738 new cases, with 536 in Peel and 219 in York. All three of those numbers are down from yesterday.

In Durham, new cases are up from 75 yesterday to 119 today.

50,931 tests were completed. According to the province 6 percent of tests came back positive.

There were 74 new deaths. 72 of them were in people 60 and older. Two were in the 40-59 age group.

The number of people in hospital is down from yesterday, at 1,674. The number in intensive care held steady at 385.

There was 3,392 resolved cases which means the number of active cases is down. There are 29,636 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.

11,231 more vaccine doses were administered yesterday, for a total of 144,784 across the province.