iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: New COVID-19 cases below the weekly average for the third straight day

An assessment centre, set up at Michael Garon Hospital in Toronto

Ontario is reporting 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 today which marks the third straight day the province has been below the seven day average of daily new cases.

Peel Region has the most new cases in the province with 361 new cases, with Toronto reporting 346 new infections. York Region is also reporting 143 new cases.

The number of tests completed is the highest since Sunday with 41,800. According to the province, the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4.1%, lower than the seven day average.

28 new deaths have been reported, with 15 of those coming in long term care settings. 27 of the 28 deaths have come in people who are 60 and older.

A small indication of good news, is the number of active cases has dropped for the second straight day. That means there's now 12,628 people currently infected with COVID-19. That's a drop of more than 200 since yesterday.

The number of people in hospital is down a little to 526, but the number of people in ICU is up 19 to 146 according to the province. However, the Ontario Medical Association says we've passed 150 people in ICU, which is a critical threshold where elective surgeries would need to be cancelled.

 