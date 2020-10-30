BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: New daily cases in line with provincial modelling predictions

Ontario is reporting 896 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, which is a little lower than yesterday, but it is slightly lower than the seven day average. That average, coming into today was the highest yet at 896.

During an update on what their data was saying, health officials say we can expect about 800 to 1,200 new cases every day for the next month or so.

The percent of tests coming back positive was at 2.2%, a little lower than yesterday. Compared to a month ago, on September 29th, the percent of positive tests was 1.4%.

67% of the new cases came in Toronto, Peel and York, with Toronto reporting 314 new cases, Peel reporting 173 and York Region with 115. Halton and Durham are two regions that saw slight increases to 37 and 32 new cases.

More than 41,000 tests were completed, but the number of people waiting for a test result grew a little again to 41,000. On Monday, the backlog of cases under investigation was only 17,000.

We did see a slight increase in the number of older people getting infected, with those who are 60+ making up 25% of all new cases.

Nine new deaths have been reported, with all nine of those coming in the most at-risk age group of 60+. That age group has accounted for 95% of all provincial deaths so far.

The number of active cases has increased again, to 7,669. Once again a new high for the province. We haven't seen a significant decrease in the number of active cases since mid-August.

The number of people in hospital was down by eight to 314. The number of people in ICU was also down a little to 75 and the number of people on ventilators increased by only one to 52 in the province.

Provincial health officials say the health care system starts to get strained when we see 150 people in the ICU. That's when elective surgeries start to get cancelled.

