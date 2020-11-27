BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: New record high of new cases for Ontario, but more tests completed

Ontario is reporting a new one day record of new cases of COVID-19, with 1,855 new infections. That's more than 200 cases higher than the previous daily record.

But, the case numbers don't tell the full story. With more than 58,000 tests completed, according to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.6%. That's lower than yesterday and below the weekly average. As a matter of fact, the percent positive has dropped for the last four straight days.

Toronto and Peel Region made up 54% of the new cases with Toronto reporting 494 and Peel Region with 517. Halton Region reported a new one day high for that area with 130 cases today.

20 new deaths have been reported, with 13 in long term care. 19 of the 20 deaths are in people who are 60 and older.

The number of people in hospital dropped by 15 to 541, and the number of people in ICU stayed the same at 151. The number of people needing a ventilator is down four to 101.

The number of active cases increased though, with more than 13,200 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.