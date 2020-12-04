BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Number of new COVID-19 cases relatively flat today

Ontario is reporting 1,780 new cases of COVID-19 today, slightly above the seven-day average for new cases.

633 of the new cases came in Toronto, a number that is high, but not quite a record. The city had 727 cases on December 1st.

Peel Region reported 433 new cases and York Region had 152, both lower than yesterday.

56,001 tests were completed. According to the province, 3.6 percent of tests came back positive. Over 62,400 people are still waiting for their results.

25 families are dealing with the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 today. 15 of the deaths were in long-term care and all of them were in people 60 and older.

The number of people in hospital, ICU and on ventilators all rose today.

The number in hospital is 674 compared to 666 yesterday.

The number of people in ICU is 207 compared to 195 yesterday.

The number on ventilators is 116 compared to 107 yesterday.

1553 more cases are considered resolved which means the number of active cases has risen to 14,997.