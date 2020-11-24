BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: One new COVID-19 death reported in someone 19 and younger

Thanks to a mistake, there's a asterisk beside the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province today. Health officials are reporting 1,009 new infections. But, they have admitted to over-reporting yesterday, and under-reporting today. That means we've averaged 1,299 new infections for each of the last two days. That is lower than the seven average, which is nearly 1,400 daily new cases.

14 new deaths have been reported with 10 of them coming in long term care settings. 12 of the 14 are in people who are 60 and older. However, for only the second time during this pandemic, a person who is 19 or younger is listed as a COVID-19 related death. We don't know if they had under lying health concerns though.

Just over 27,000 tests were completed in Ontario. According to the province, the percent of tests coming back positive is at 5.8% today, higher than the weekly average of 3.8%.

78% of the new cases came in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region. Toronto is reporting the most new cases with 497. However, some of those numbers may have been skewed with the under-reporting today.

The number of people in hospital jumped by 27 to 534. The number people in ICU is up by three to 159 and the number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 91.

There are fewer active cases in the province, however there's still over 12,900 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.