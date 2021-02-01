BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario records fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 but the province says the number is artificially high.

Today's total includes some previous cases from Toronto Public Health that were added today. It's not clear how many.

Toronto is reporting 886 new cases with 330 in Peel and 128 in York Region.

30,359 tests completed. According to the province, 5.2 percent came back positive.

36 more families have lost a loved one. 19 of the deaths were in long term care. 33 new deaths were in people 60 and older. There were two deaths in the 40-59 age group and one in someone aged 20-39.

The number of people in hospital is 1,158, down by one since yesterday

The number in intensive care is down two to 354. The number of people on ventilators is 260, up from 252 yesterday.

There were 2,132 resolved cases, meaning the number of active cases is down. There's now 19,017 people currently infected with COVID-19 in Ontario.

2,256 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, bringing the provincial total to 341,900.