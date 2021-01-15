BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario records fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record testing

The province is reporting 2,998 new cases of COVID-19 today with a record number of tests completed.

There were 76,472 tests. The province says 4.6 percent came back positive.

There were 100 deaths reported today, a record number. However, the province says, due to a data cleaning initiative, 46 deaths reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit occurred earlier in the pandemic. They're included in today's report.

99 of the new deaths were in people 60 and older. There was one death in the 40-59 age group.

Toronto reported 800 new cases today, along with 618 in Peel and 250 in York Region.

Hospitalizations and ICU patients are down slightly at 1,647 and 387 respectively.

There was 3,380 resolved cases which means the number of active cases is down for a fourth day in a row.

There were more than 15,600 vaccine doses administered yesterday.