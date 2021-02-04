BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario records slight increase in new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,563 new cases of COVID-19 today compared to 1,172 new cases yesterday.



The seven-day average coming into today was 1,675.



Toronto is reporting 584 new cases - compared to 444 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 265 new cases - compared to 199 yesterday

York Region is reporting 132 new cases - compared to 110 yesterday



A total of 64,467 tests were completed. According to the province, the per cent of tests coming back positive is at 2.6 per cent which is the lowest we've seen since October 24th. The seven-day average was 3.81 per cent coming into today.



There were sadly 88 new deaths.

36 of the deaths came in long-term care residents.

(1 new death in 20-39 age group, 2 deaths in 40-59, 32 deaths in 60-79, 53 deaths in people 80+)



Number of people in hospital is 1,101 compared to 1,066 yesterday (35 person increase)

Number of people in ICU is 323 compared to 336 yesterday

Number of people on ventilators is 241 compared to 254 yesterday.



There were 1,956 resolved cases meaning there are fewer people currently infected with the virus. There's now 16,330 people currently infected with COVID-19.



Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 6,724

Total doses administered: 355,055

Number of people fully vaccinated (two doses): 80,977