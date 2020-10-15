BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario records third straight day below 800 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 783 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, which marks a slight increase compared to yesterday. It's also slightly higher than the seven-day average of new cases at 781.

Toronto is reporting 239 new cases, which is a decrease from yesterday. Peel Region is reporting 136 new infections and York Region has 127 new cases today. The three provincial hotspots, Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, made up 59% of the new cases.

Five new deaths have been reported, all coming in the most at-risk age category of 60+. The provincial total is now up to 3,022.

51% of the new cases have come in people 40 and under, while 18% of the new cases have come in people 60+, which is an increase of 3%.

The number of active cases in the province dropped by only one with 779 cases listed as resolved. Combined with the five deaths, there's still 5,883 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province. 39% of those active cases are in Toronto.



The province says more than 39,900 tests have been completed, with 36,000 cases still under investigation, which is an increase compared to yesterday.



The number of people in hospital is up by 22, to 253, while the number of people in ICU and those on ventilators both dropped slightly. The number of people in ICU is now at 62, while those needing a ventilator is now at 31.

Keep in mind, during the first wave in the spring, we had more than 1,000 people in hospital, and more than 250 people in ICU.