BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario reports above 900 COVID-19 cases for a 6th straight day

The province reported 998 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from 987 yesterday. It's also above the seven-day average of 972.

The percent of people testing positive is 3.3 percent, down slightly from 3.7 percent yesterday. To compare, the rate was 1.8 percent on October 5th. Nearly 35,800 tests were completed.

53% of the new cases are in people who are 40 and younger. 21% of the new cases are in people who are 60+.

948 cases are listed as resolved, where means there was an increase in active cases. There are now 8,358 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.

There were 13 new deaths reported, the third straight day we've seen deaths in the double digits. The provincial total is now 3,195.

One of the new deaths is in a person aged 40-59. Four of the new deaths are in people who are 60-79 and 8 deaths are in people who are 80+.

Toronto is reporting 350 new cases - up from 319 yesterday.

Peel region is reporting 269 new cases - down from 299 yesterday.

York Region is reporting 71 new cases down from 85 yesterday.

Durham Region is reporting 33 new cases - down from 62 yesterday.

Halton is reporting 47 cases - same as yesterday.

Ottawa is reporting 45 new cases - down from 48 yesterday.

The number of people in hospital is up 14 to 381.

The number of people in ICU is up 11 to 86.

The number of people on ventilators is up 4 to 48.

