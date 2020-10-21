BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario reports above average increases in new cases for a second day

Ontario is reporting 790 new cases of COVID-19, which is slightly lower than yesterday. It's also above the seven-day average for the second day in a row.

Toronto is reporting 321 of those new cases, while Peel Region is reporting 157 new infections and York Region has 64. Durham Region has 43 new cases today, with Hamilton also seeing more infections with 34 today.

56% of the new cases have come in people who are 40 and younger, while 17% came in people who are older than 60.

Nine new deaths have been reported, with one coming in the 40-59 age group. A group that accounts for only 4% of the deaths so far in the province. The other eight deaths are in people who are 60+, which is the most at-risk age group.

Tests were up to more than 32,600, but there is still a backlog of "cases under investigation", which is now up to more than 29,000.

For the third straight day, we've set a new record for the number of active cases in the province, now withy 6,299 people currently infected with the virus. Toronto accounts for 40% of those active cases.

When it comes to the number of people in hospital, it's down by 14, to 260. The number of people in ICU also dropped by one to 71 and those needing a ventilator increased by four to 49.

In the first wave, we had more than a thousand people in hospital and more than 250 people in ICU.