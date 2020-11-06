BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario reports more than a thousand new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, marking the third time in the last week, that we've seen more than 1,000 new cases. It's also higher than the seven day average of 982 coming into today, which is the highest average yet.

Toronto is reporting 300 new cases, while Peel Region is reporting 269 new infections. York Region has 125 new cases which is an increase from 71 yesterday.

The province is reporting the number of tests that came back positive is at 3.7%, marking an increase from the 3.3% yesterday. Officials say nearly 41,300 tests were completed with 47,000 tests still under investigation, as people await their results.

14 new deaths have been reported, marking the fourth straight day we've seen a double digit increase in the number of deaths. All of the new deaths came in people who are 60 and older.

48% of the new cases are in people who are 40 and younger, while 23% are in people who are 60 and older. That is the most at-risk age group.

More people are getting sick compared to those getting better, meaning the number of active cases is at nearly 8,400 in the province, the highest level yet.

The health care situation remained pretty steady, with the number of people in hospital down by one to 380. The number of people in ICU stayed the same at 86, and the number of people on ventilators rose by one to 49.