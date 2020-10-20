BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario reports second-highest one-day COVID-19 case count

Ontario is reporting 821 new cases of COVID-19, which is the second-highest one-day total we've seen to date.

It's also higher than the seven day average of 733 daily cases. A number which was on the way down. But, it's only the third time in the last nine days that we've seen more than 800 new cases. And today marks eight days since Thanksgiving Monday, so this could possibly be the start of a thanksgiving spike.

Toronto is reporting 327 of those new cases, Peel Region has 136 and York Region had 64. Halton, Durham and Hamilton are all showing double digit increases from yesterday.

51% of the new cases have come in people 40 and younger, while 18% of the new infections are in people 60+.

The number of tests completed was the lowest since September 9th, with 24,049 tests done. And still, the backlog of people waiting for results is at more than 24,000.

Three new deaths have been reported, pushing the provincial total to 3,053. All three of those new deaths have come in the 60-79 age group.

Once again, the number of active cases has been pushed to an all-time high. There's 6,237 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province, which is an increase of nearly 200.

The number people in hospital is up by 22 to 274, while the number of people in ICU and on ventilators remained pretty steady at 72 and 45, respectively.