BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario reports the second highest one day total of new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 841 new cases of COVID-19, which marks the second highest one day total ever. And, it's the second time this week we've seen numbers that high. The seven-day average coming in to today was 753, which has been pretty steady this week. On Monday, the average was 747.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto, with 335 reported. Peel Region is reporting 163 new infections, while York Region is up a little, reporting 106 today. Durham Region is down to 29 cases, while Halton is reporting 29 new cases as well. The other provincial "hot spot", Ottawa, is reporting 75 new cases, an increase from yesterday.

52% of the new cases have come in people who are 40 or younger, with the 17% in people who are 60+, the most at-risk age group.

Nine new deaths have been reported, all coming in the 60+ age group. But the daily average number of deaths is now the highest it has been since late June.

For the fourth straight day, the number of active cases has hit an all-time high, with 6,390 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province. The majority, or 41% of the active cases are in Toronto.

The number of people in hospital is up slightly to 270, with the number of people in ICU up a little to 74. Those needing a ventilator decreased by one to 48. The average number of people in hospital over the past week is 263, showing there's been no significant increase at this point.