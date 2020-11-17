BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario's daily COVID-19 case total below the seven day average

Ontario is reporting 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, which is lower than yesterday. But, it's also lower than the seven day average for the second time in three days. That average was 1,443 coming into today.

Toronto and Peel Region make up 66% of the new cases though, with Toronto reporting a new one day high of 569 new cases. Peel has 256 new infections, while York Region is reporting 94 today. Durham Region is reporting 69 new cases and Halton Region is reporting 58 new infections.

Nearly 25,600 tests were completed, which means by our math the percent of tests coming back positive is up to 4.7%. That's the highest we've seen this week. There's still more than 25,000 people waiting for their test results.

12 new deaths have been reported, with three of those coming in long term care settings. However, all of the new deaths are in people who are 60 and older, with 11 of the 12, in people who are over 80-years-old.

Another spike in the number of people in hospital with the number jumping by 29, to 529. That's 33% higher that where we were at the start of the month. The number of people in ICU is up by two to 127, while the number of people on ventilators is now at 75, marking an increase of five.

The number of active cases, or those currently infected with COVID-19 rose by only 102, but still, 12,932 people are currently infected with COVID-19.