BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sees more than 800 new cases for the third time in four days

Ontario is reporting a slight decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 826 new infections identified. But, it does mark the third time in four days we've seen more than 800 new cases, and it's also higher than the seven day average of 761 daily new cases.

35% of the new cases came in Toronto, with 292 new cases reported. Peel Region had an increase, with 186 new infections, York Region had 72 new cases, while Durham Region had 38 new cases and Halton Region had 34. The other provincial "hot spot", Ottawa, had 87 new cases, an increase from 57 yesterday.

Once again, the majority of the new cases came in people under 40, with that age group accounting for 54% of the new cases. However, the number of people in the most at-risk age group getting sick is rising. 19% of the new infections came in people aged 60 and older. A group that has accounted for 95% of all deaths in the province so far.

Nine new deaths reported today, which is the third straight day we've seen that number of new deaths. One of them reported in the 40-59-year old age group. However, we don't know if they had underlying health conditions.

More than 40,000 tests have been completed which is closer to the provincial goal of 50,000 daily tests. But, that marks the first time since Sunday we've seen more than 40,000 tests completed in one day. Also the backlog of cases under investigation remains, with more than 35,000 people waiting for results.

Nearly 6,500 people are currently infected with COVID-19 in the province, with the number of active cases up again today. Compare that to August 13th, when we had just 891 active cases in the entire province.

The number of people in hospital remained pretty steady again today, increasing by only six to 276. The number of people in ICU and those needing a ventilator also remained pretty calm at 78 and 47 respectively.