BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sets another one-day high for new cases with 1,581

Ontario reported 1,581 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, setting another one-day high for the province and 195 more than then previous day's total of 1,396. But the seven-day average continued to climb to 1,419.

Peel had the high mark of 497 cases, Toronto 456, which was 16 more than the previous day and York Region is reporting 130 new cases, down from yesterday's total of 155.

Nearly 45,000 test were completed, with the province reporting the percent of tests coming back positive is at 4.2% slightly lower than the previous day, but not as high as the peak we've seen so far during the second wave. That was 5.7% on Tuesday.

There are nearly 40,000 more tests back logged.

20 new deaths have been reported, the highest this week, and the highest number of deaths we've seen since mid-June. That total stands at 3,332.

Hospitalizations jumped by 50 to 502, and the number of people in ICU also rose by one to 107. That's the highest numbers in those two categories since June 13th. Those needing a ventilator declined by one to 66.

