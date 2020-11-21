BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sets another one-day high for new cases with 1,588

Ontario is reporting 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today, setting another one-day high in the province and well above the seven day average.

Peel Region led the way again with 522, which is the most in the province. Toronto had 450 new infections and York Region is reporting 153 new cases.

Nearly 47,000 tests were completed though, which means the percent of tests coming back positive is at 3.4% today, according to the province.

21 more families are dealing with a virus related death today.

The number of active cases as of Friday's numbers were just over 12,600.

The number of people in hospital was down to 513. The number of people in ICU with COVID-19 was higher at 146 and those needing a ventilator was down to 87.

