Breaking down the numbers: Ontario sets another one-day high for new covid-19 cases

Ontario is reporting another one-day record high of new COVID-19 cases with 3,945, higher than the seven-day average of 3,546.

Friday the province reported 4,249, but some of those cases were back dated due to data delays. This is a hard one-day total.

Toronto reported 1,160, up from 1,070 yesterday.

Peel had 641 new cases-up from 548

York Region had 357 new cases-up from 303.

Testing was just over 62,300. The province says 6.2 percent came back positive. Another 39,000 cases were under investigation

61 more families have lost a loved one to COVID-19 (4,983)

The number of patients in the ICU continues to climb at record rates to 405 (according to Toronto hospital official citing Critical Care Services Ontario's daily report)

The provincial public health ICU number is at 388.

The number of people on ventilators is up 22 to 266.

The number of patients in hospitals is at 1,483 up from 1,457.

9,983 more vaccine doses were administered Saturday, for a total of 113,246.

Active cases have surpassed 30,000.

2,496 more cases were resolved.