iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sets another one-day high for new COVID-19 cases Saturday

covid

Ontario reported 1,859 New COVID-19 cases Saturday, a new one-day high and nearly 100 higher than Friday's total. 

It was also the 4th time in 8 days the province surpassed 1,800 new cases. 

It was also higher than the seven-day average for new cases of 1,764.

504 of the new cases were in Toronto, a drop of 129 from the previous day total of 633.

Peel Region reported 463 new cases, higher than Friday and York Region was also higher with 198, up from 152.

nearly 59,400 tests were completed, a new one-day high, with the province's data showing a positivity rate of 3.4%. 

Over 63,000 people are still waiting for their results.

20 more families are dealing with the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 today. 

The number of people in hospitals rose by 35 to 709, ICU stays were down to 202 from 207, while patients on ventilators remained the same at 116.

1,624 more cases are considered resolved.
 


 