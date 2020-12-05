BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sets another one-day high for new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ontario reported 1,859 New COVID-19 cases Saturday, a new one-day high and nearly 100 higher than Friday's total.

It was also the 4th time in 8 days the province surpassed 1,800 new cases.

It was also higher than the seven-day average for new cases of 1,764.

504 of the new cases were in Toronto, a drop of 129 from the previous day total of 633.

Peel Region reported 463 new cases, higher than Friday and York Region was also higher with 198, up from 152.

nearly 59,400 tests were completed, a new one-day high, with the province's data showing a positivity rate of 3.4%.

Over 63,000 people are still waiting for their results.

20 more families are dealing with the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 today.

The number of people in hospitals rose by 35 to 709, ICU stays were down to 202 from 207, while patients on ventilators remained the same at 116.

1,624 more cases are considered resolved.





