BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: ONTARIO SETS ANOTHER ONE-DAY RECORD FOR NEW COVID-19 CASES

Coronavirus

Ontario set another one-day high for new COVID-19 Saturday reporting two-day totals including New year's Day.

The province reported 3,363 new cases, surpassing the previous high of 3,328 set on New year's Eve day. Also reported 2,476 cases for December 31st.

The seven day average coming into today is 2,655.

LOCALLY:

Toronto is reporting 700 new cases(but Toronto Public Health confirms case numbers were under reported Dec. 31st and and over reported January 1st)
Peel Region is reporting 713 new cases
York Region is reporting 395 new cases
Hamilton is reporting  171 new cases
Windsor-Essex is reporting 226 new cases


Over 61,000 tests were completed yesterday, with a record 70,570 the previous day.

According to the province, the per cent of tests coming back positive is 6%

44 new deaths were reported today, 51 the previous day. 

The total number of people who have died 4,625.

28 deaths were in long-term care homes. There are currently 187 outbreaks at homes province wide.

Number of people in hospital is 1,003-down from 1,260.
Number of people in ICU is 322-down from 336
Number of people on ventilators is 220, down from 221.

There are 22,847 active cases in the province.
Public Health reported 2,054 more resolved cases.

 


 