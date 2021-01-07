BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sets new record for new cases of COVID-19 and new deaths

Ontario reported 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 today and 89 new deaths.

Both numbers are record highs.

43 of the deaths were in long term care and 85 were in people 60 and older. The other four were in the 40-59 age group.

Toronto recorded 891 new cases. There were 568 in Peel, 457 in York, 174 in Durham.

65,772 tests were completed. The province says 6.1 percent came back positive.

Number of people in hospital is 1,472 compared to 1,436 yesterday

Number of people in ICU is 363 compared to 361 yesterday

Number of people on ventilators is 242 compared to 246 yesterday.

There were 2,776 resolved cases meaning the number of active cases is up. There's now 26,718 people currently infected with COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says a total of more than 72,630 vaccine doses have been administered.