BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Ontario sets new records for hospitalized and ICU COVID patients

The province is reporting 3,266 new COVID-19 cases today as the number of people in hospitals and intensive care units continue to climb.

There are now 1,436 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 361 in ICUs. Both of those numbers are record highs for the pandemic.

There were 805 new cases in Toronto, 523 in Peel, 349 in York and 145 in Durham.

More than 51,000 tests were completed. According to the province the percent of tests that came back positive is 8.5%.

55,484 people are waiting for their results.

There are 37 more families dealing with the loss of a loved one. All the of deaths were in people aged 60 and older. There were 22 deaths in long term care.

The number of vaccines administered has climbed. There were 9,795 more doses given, for a total so far of 60,380.