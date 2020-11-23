BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Peel records a third of all new COVID-19 cases, as Ontario sets a record

Ontario is reporting 1,589 new cases of COVID-19 today, which is the highest one day today of any point in the pandemic. The seven day average has now gone up for the fifth straight day.

A third of the new cases came in Peel Region, who reported a record 535 new cases. Toronto reported 336 new infections, while York Region also set a new one-day high of 205 new cases.

The rate of tests coming back positive was at 4.6%, the highest since Tuesday. Nearly 37,500 tests were completed in the province yesterday. More than 18,300 people are still waiting on test results.

19 new deaths have been reported with all but two coming in people who are 60 and older. One new death was reported in the 20-39 age group, but it's unclear if they had any underlying health conditions. Ontario is now averaging 19 deaths per day, over the last week.

The number of people in hospital is up by 23 to 507, with the number of people in ICU up to 156, which is an increase of nine. Those needing a ventilator is up by three to 92.

Active cases are on the rise again with the number of people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province, over 13,000 for the first time ever.