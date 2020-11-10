BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests is the highest since May 24th

Ontario is reporting 1,388 new cases of COVID-19, which marks a new one day high in the province. It's also higher than the seven day average coming into today, which was 1,106. A month ago, when several regions were moved into a "modified stage two," the number new cases was 806.

With a little more than 29,100 tests completed, the tests coming back positive is at 5.7%, which is the highest we've see in this second wave. It's also the highest percent we've seen since May 24th. Compare that to a month ago, when 2% of all tests were coming back positive for COVID-19. Almost 28,000 people are still waiting for their test results.

Toronto is reporting a new one day high of 520 new cases. Peel Region is also reporting a new one day high of 395 new cases. York Region is reporting 100 new cases, Halton Region is reporting 72 new infections and Durham Region is reporting 36 new cases. Interestingly, one of the regions moved into a "modified stage two" a month ago, Ottawa is reporting only 23 new cases today.

15 new deaths have been reported which pushes the provincial total to 3,260. Of the new deaths today, all come in the 60+ age group, with 12 of the 15 in those who are 80+.

The number of people in hospital is up 55 to 422 in the province. The number of people in ICU is down two to 82 while the number of people on ventilators remained the same at 54.

Also, there's now more than 10,100 people who are currently infected with COVID-19 in the province, which is the highest yet. The more active cases, means the more people who could possibly spread the virus to others.