BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS: PROVINCE RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF DEATHS THIS WEEK

The province is reporting 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 today which is a drop compared to yesterday's 1,575.

But it is above the seven day average of 1,299

It's the first time in five days that we’ve seen a drop in the number of new cases.

Toronto is reporting 440 new cases down from 472 yesterday.

Peel Region is reporting 440 new cases – down from 448 yesterday

York Region is reporting 115 new cases – the same as yesterday.

Durham Region is reporting 41 new cases – down from 61 yesterday.

Hamilton is reporting 43 new cases – up from 30 yesterday.

Ottawa is reporting 41 new cases – down from 91 yesterday.

52% of the new cases came in people who are 40 and younger.

19% of the new cases came in people who are 60 and older.

40,500 tests completed today, which puts the percent of tests coming back positive at 4.5% (up a little from yesterday when it was 4.3%.) The highest of the second wave was 5.7%, which we hit on Tuesday.

44,500 people are still waiting for their test results.

19 new deaths were reported today which is the highest this week. The average number of deaths in the last 7 days is now up to 15. That pushes the total in the province to 3,312.

All deaths were in people who are 60 and older (6 in 60-79, 13 in 80+)

The number of active cases continues to rise with 1,018 cases listed as resolved. There’s now 11,600 people currently infected with COVID-19 in the province.

The number of people in hospital is 452 – up 21 from yesterday. Highest since June 13th,

The number of people in ICU is at 106 – up 8 from yesterday. Highest since June 13th.

The number of people on ventilators 67 – up 5 from yesterday.